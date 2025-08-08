Hulamin upbeat about ‘strategic reset’
The company has invested R500m as part of a shift towards local can makers
08 August 2025 - 11:42
Aluminium semi-fabricator Hulamin was upbeat on Friday as it announced that it had completed its R500m bet on SA’s local can market.
As part of a "strategic reset", Hulamin has invested R500m since 2022 in a wide-body can production line in a bid to capitalise on the growing demand for locally produced cans...
