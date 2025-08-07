Sappi caught in crosshairs of trade wars
Due to weaker results, the group says no dividend will be declared for the 2025 financial year
07 August 2025 - 10:31
Paper and pulp producer Sappi has reported a loss for the second consecutive quarter as global trade wars weigh on its earnings.
The group reported a $33m loss in the third quarter ended June, after a $20m loss in the second quarter. ..
