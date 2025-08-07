Metair flags revenue growth amid acquisitions
07 August 2025 - 18:21
Automotive components and battery maker Metair expects higher revenue for the half-year to end-June, supported by acquisitions and improved performance in its vehicle components business.
In the statement on Thursday, the company said it expects total revenue to increase 52%-54%. The increase was driven by the consolidation of Hesto Harnesses from April, a company that assembles and supplies automotive wiring to vehicle manufacturers in SA, as well as a full six-month contribution from AutoZone, acquired in late 2024...
