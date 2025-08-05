Caterpillar warns of $1.5bn tariff hit

The Caterpillar logo is seen in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Caterpillar missed second-quarter profit expectations on Tuesday due to sluggish demand for construction equipment and warned it would take a hit of as much as $1.5bn from costs tied to US tariffs in 2025.
Though the company has been able to offset the impact of supply-chain snarl-ups and input inflation through price hikes, a slowdown in US construction spending has led to a decline in demand for its products such as excavators and backhoe loaders.
Shares of Caterpillar, often viewed as bellwether for the industrial economy, fell about 3% in premarket trading after it also flagged a tariff impact of $400m-$500m in the third quarter.
Sweeping tariffs on US imports have affected companies across sectors, prompting many to rejig their supply chains and localise production. Caterpillar also flagged unfavourable manufacturing costs, largely as a result of tariffs.
Including tariffs, the Texas-based company forecast 2025 adjusted profit margins in the bottom half of its annual target range.
In the current earnings season, companies have reported a combined loss of between $12.1bn and $13.4bn between July 16 and August 1 for 2025, according to Reuters’ global tariff tracker. A majority of those were from the industrial and manufacturing segment.
US President Donald Trump has said the tariffs are a response to persistent US trade imbalances and the nation’s declining manufacturing power, and that the moves will bring jobs and investment to the nation.
Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue in the Asia-Pacific region fell 2% to $2.89bn. North American sales, which accounts for more than half of overall revenue, fell 2% to about $8.9bn.
Adjusted profit in the second quarter fell to $4.72 a share, compared with estimates of $4.90, according to data compiled by LSEG. Sales and revenue for the quarter fell 1% to $16.7bn from a year ago.
The company forecast its annual sales and revenue would be slightly higher than last year and compared to its prior expectations of about flat, in anticipation of demand from its energy and transportation unit.
Caterpillar warns of $1.5bn tariff hit
Second-quarter profit misses estimates on slowdown in US construction spending
Reuters
