Companies / Industrials

Caterpillar warns of $1.5bn tariff hit

Second-quarter profit misses estimates on slowdown in US construction spending

05 August 2025 - 16:59
by Nathan Gomes
The Caterpillar logo is seen in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Caterpillar missed second-quarter profit expectations on Tuesday due to sluggish demand for construction equipment and warned it would take a hit of as much as $1.5bn from costs tied to US tariffs in 2025.

Though the company has been able to offset the impact of supply-chain snarl-ups and input inflation through price hikes, a slowdown in US construction spending has led to a decline in demand for its products such as excavators and backhoe loaders.

Shares of Caterpillar, often viewed as bellwether for the industrial economy, fell about 3% in premarket trading after it also flagged a tariff impact of $400m-$500m in the third quarter.

Sweeping tariffs on US imports have affected companies across sectors, prompting many to rejig their supply chains and localise production. Caterpillar also flagged unfavourable manufacturing costs, largely as a result of tariffs.

Including tariffs, the Texas-based company forecast 2025 adjusted profit margins in the bottom half of its annual target range.

In the current earnings season, companies have reported a combined loss of between $12.1bn and $13.4bn between July 16 and August 1 for 2025, according to Reuters’ global tariff tracker. A majority of those were from the industrial and manufacturing segment.

US President Donald Trump has said the tariffs are a response to persistent US trade imbalances and the nation’s declining manufacturing power, and that the moves will bring jobs and investment to the nation.

Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue in the Asia-Pacific region fell 2% to $2.89bn. North American sales, which accounts for more than half of overall revenue, fell 2% to about $8.9bn.

Adjusted profit in the second quarter fell to $4.72 a share, compared with estimates of $4.90, according to data compiled by LSEG. Sales and revenue for the quarter fell 1% to $16.7bn from a year ago.

The company forecast its annual sales and revenue would be slightly higher than last year and compared to its prior expectations of about flat, in anticipation of demand from its energy and transportation unit.

Reuters

ALSO READ:

Mazda to lose nearly $1bn in profit from Trump tariffs

To help soften the blow, the company will increase output at its Alabama plant
Companies
5 hours ago

Porsche cuts profit target in wake of EU trade deal with Trump

Tariffs on car imports to the US added to the carmaker’s woes as it undergoes a restructuring
Life
6 days ago

Adidas warns of possible hike in US prices, flags $231m tariff cost

Sportswear brand to review pricing and decide on US price increases once tariffs are finalised
Companies
6 days ago

Novo Nordisk shares plunge 30% on profit warning

Obesity drugmaker insider Maziar Mike Doustdar appointed CEO amid slowing sales of weight-loss drug Wegovy
Companies
1 week ago

Hyundai warns of bigger tariffs hit as quarterly earnings fall

South Korean vehicle maker reports 16% decline in operating profit for the three months to end-June
Companies
1 week ago

Volkswagen cuts 2025 sales forecast after $1.5bn tariff hit

Volkswagen now expects this year’s operating profit margin between 4% and 5%, compared with a previously forecast 5.5%-6.5%
Companies
1 week ago
