Topgolf’s Arthur Starrs made new CEO of Harley-Davidson

New Harley boss is taking the reins as the sector faces cost pressures on imported parts and components

04 August 2025 - 17:54
by Nathan Gomes and Abhinav Parmar
Harley-Davidson Motorbikes are shown at a dealership near Brussels, Belgium. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
Bengaluru — Harley-Davidson said on Monday Topgolf’s Arthur Starrs would succeed Jochen Zeitz as CEO to help steer the storied motorcycle maker through US tariffs and slowing demand for its cruiser bikes.

Shares of Harley rose more than 1.5% in premarket trading.

Starrs, currently the CEO of sports entertainment company Topgolf International, is taking the reins at Harley as the sector faces cost pressures on imported parts and components due to US President Donald Trump’s broad tariffs.

Demand for leisure vehicles has been on a decline in the US, with consumers rethinking non-essential purchases in an uncertain economy.

Harley has also struggled to win over younger riders, who prefer more fuel-efficient models with modern safety aids.

Earlier this year, activist investor H Partners proposed the removal of three Harley directors, including CEO Zeitz, criticising the company for declining sales and a falling stock price. Harley defeated the proposal through a shareholder vote.

Zeitz will remain on as a senior adviser through February 2026. The company had announced in April he planned to step down from the role later this year.

Starrs, who will start at the top role later this year, previously held leadership roles at Pizza Hut and Topgolf, a unit of Topgolf Callaway Brands.

Zeitz spent half a decade at Harley and launched its “Hardwire” strategy in 2021, aimed at reviving the brand and connecting with young riders, as its core “baby boomer” customer base aged.

Last week, the company said it would sell loans worth over $5bn to KKR & Co and Pimco, in an attempt to reduce its debt pile while retaining majority ownership over its financial arm.

Reuters

Skydance Media CEO to lead new firm after Paramount merger

Tie-up was largely necessitated by the persistent decline of the traditional cable TV business
6 hours ago

International business briefs: Ghana raises farmgate cocoa price

World’s second-biggest cocoa producer to give its cocoa farmers an increase
6 hours ago

ETF market doubles in size in two years

Financial products that offer protection against a market sell-off explode into a complex array of offerings
6 hours ago

Tesla awards $29bn in shares to CEO Musk

Move comes after Delaware court voided his 2018 compensation package, valued at more than $50bn
8 hours ago

Shein hit with €1m ‘greenwashing’ fine by Italian regulator

Fast fashion online retailer fined for misleading customers on the environmental impact of its products
7 hours ago

Tesla’s China-made EV sales fall

July reading followed a 0.8% rise year on year in sales in June, which ended an eight-month losing streak
7 hours ago

International business briefs: Meta seeks partners to fund AI infrastructure

Meta seeks partners to fund AI infrastructure
1 day ago
