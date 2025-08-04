Plastics segment weighs on Mpact’s first half
Company says geopolitical uncertainty and SA’s weak economic growth and business confidence have put pressure on the unit
04 August 2025 - 10:21
Paper and plastics packaging group Mpact reported a weaker financial performance for the six months to end-June, with operating profit down more than a quarter from the year-earlier period.
In a statement on Monday, the company blamed SA’s weak economic growth and business confidence and geopolitical uncertainty, which resulted in lower sales volumes in the plastics segment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.