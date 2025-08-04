IDC’s R2bn ArcelorMittal loan headache
Amsa’s longs steel business has been propped up by loans and government bailouts
04 August 2025 - 05:00
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) will have to exercise some patience if it is to recoup the R2bn it lent struggling steel producer ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) to keep its long steel business afloat.
This is after Amsa said it will not be in a position to repay the loan for the “foreseeable future”, adding complication to the due process the IDC has embarked on, the outcome of which is critical to Amsa’s survival, particularly its long steel business...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.