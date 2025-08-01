Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Manufacturing sentiment turns positive in July

Business Day TV speaks to Sello Sekele, economist at Absa CIB

01 August 2025 - 15:59
by Business Day TV
File picture: BENOIT TESSIER.

SA’s manufacturing sentiment improved in July. The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.8 points from 48.5 in June, indicating improved business conditions in the sector for the first time in nine months. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Sello Sekele, economist at Absa CIB.

