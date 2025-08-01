SA’s manufacturing sentiment improved in July. The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.8 points from 48.5 in June, indicating improved business conditions in the sector for the first time in nine months. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Sello Sekele, economist at Absa CIB.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Manufacturing sentiment turns positive in July
Business Day TV speaks to Sello Sekele, economist at Absa CIB
SA’s manufacturing sentiment improved in July. The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.8 points from 48.5 in June, indicating improved business conditions in the sector for the first time in nine months. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Sello Sekele, economist at Absa CIB.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.