Rolls-Royce lifts annual profit outlook on engine fixes

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended headlines the trio of cars with deep roots to Chinese culture. Picture: SUPPLIED
London — British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce raised its full-year profit and cash flow outlook on Thursday after improvements to its wide-body jet engines drove strong first-half results, pushing its shares to an all-time high.
The stocks were up 9.1% after jumping 11%, continuing a stellar performance since Tufan Erginbilgic joined as CEO in 2023 promising to revamp the company whose engines power Airbus’s wide-body planes and some Boeing 787s.
The stock is up 400% in the past two years.
Erginbilgic said his transformation was delivering and there were “substantial growth prospects beyond the midterm”.
“We are expanding the earnings and cash potential of Rolls-Royce despite the challenges of supply chain and tariffs,” he told reporters.
The company raised the top end of its operating profit guidance by £300m to £3.2bn and its free cash flow by £200m to £3.1bn.
Rolls had improved the time its engines spend “on wing” — when they are in operation before needing major maintenance — Erginbilgic said.
That helps drive profit, as Rolls-Royce makes money from its engines’ flying hours.
By increasing durability, the company is expecting to deliver a more than 80% improvement in time on wing for its Trent engines by 2027.
Trent 1000
Problems with the Trent 1000, which powers the 787, has caused disruption for British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and others. Rolls competes with General Electric's GEnx-1B on 787s.
It said an improved blade certified in June would more than double the time on wing, though it cautioned that Trent 1000 shop visits would increase in the second half.
After the upgrades, time on wing would increase to as much as six years, Erginbilgic said. “That makes the Trent 1000 a very, very competitive engine.”
The power systems business had grown by winning business from data centre and government customers, he said.
The company’s small modular reactor programme (SMR) was selected last month by Britain to build three units.
US President Trump said on Monday the technology was “interesting” when he met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Erginbilgic said the focus was on executing opportunities in Britain and the Czech Republic. “There is good demand on SMRs, even without the US,” he said.
The company, which also has a defence business, reported underlying operating profit of £1.7bn for the first half with an operating margin of 19.1%, up from 14.0%. Reuters
Rolls-Royce lifts annual profit outlook on engine fixes
Shares soar on strong first-half results despite supply chain and tariff challenges
London — British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce raised its full-year profit and cash flow outlook on Thursday after improvements to its wide-body jet engines drove strong first-half results, pushing its shares to an all-time high.
The stocks were up 9.1% after jumping 11%, continuing a stellar performance since Tufan Erginbilgic joined as CEO in 2023 promising to revamp the company whose engines power Airbus’s wide-body planes and some Boeing 787s.
The stock is up 400% in the past two years.
Erginbilgic said his transformation was delivering and there were “substantial growth prospects beyond the midterm”.
“We are expanding the earnings and cash potential of Rolls-Royce despite the challenges of supply chain and tariffs,” he told reporters.
The company raised the top end of its operating profit guidance by £300m to £3.2bn and its free cash flow by £200m to £3.1bn.
Rolls had improved the time its engines spend “on wing” — when they are in operation before needing major maintenance — Erginbilgic said.
That helps drive profit, as Rolls-Royce makes money from its engines’ flying hours.
By increasing durability, the company is expecting to deliver a more than 80% improvement in time on wing for its Trent engines by 2027.
Trent 1000
Problems with the Trent 1000, which powers the 787, has caused disruption for British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and others. Rolls competes with General Electric's GEnx-1B on 787s.
It said an improved blade certified in June would more than double the time on wing, though it cautioned that Trent 1000 shop visits would increase in the second half.
After the upgrades, time on wing would increase to as much as six years, Erginbilgic said. “That makes the Trent 1000 a very, very competitive engine.”
The power systems business had grown by winning business from data centre and government customers, he said.
The company’s small modular reactor programme (SMR) was selected last month by Britain to build three units.
US President Trump said on Monday the technology was “interesting” when he met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Erginbilgic said the focus was on executing opportunities in Britain and the Czech Republic. “There is good demand on SMRs, even without the US,” he said.
The company, which also has a defence business, reported underlying operating profit of £1.7bn for the first half with an operating margin of 19.1%, up from 14.0%. Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Sustainable aviation fuel in Africa is a chicken-and-egg conundrum
Zwartkops hosts 2025 Cars in The Park this weekend
Trio of Rolls-Royce coaches with ancient art theme shown
CHRIS GILMOUR: Porsche retains crown as the world’s most valuable brand at ...
One-off Rolls-Royce Phantom inspired by couture lace
Bentley drops a new badge, with a concept car to follow
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.