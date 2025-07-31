Lower sales volumes and prices weigh on Amsa’s first-half
Its headline loss per share narrowed to 91c from 100c a year ago
31 July 2025 - 08:55
ArcelorMittal SA has reported a loss at the halfway stage as sales declined and international and domestic steel markets remained under pressure.
The group reported a headline loss of R1.014bn for the six months ended June, a slight narrowing from the loss of R1.11bn a year ago...
