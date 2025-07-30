Companies / Industrials

AECI’s international operations boost first half earnings

Group CEO Holger Riemensperger says growth of international operations and resilience of core business is encouraging

30 July 2025 - 08:10
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
AECI CEO Holger Riemensperger. Picture: SUPPLIED
AECI CEO Holger Riemensperger. Picture: SUPPLIED

Diversified chemicals solutions company AECI’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) more than doubled in the first half, boosted by growth of its international operations.

HEPS for the six months to end-June were up 132% to 604c and an interim dividend of 100c per share was declared.

Revenue from continuing operations was down 2% to R15.69bn, but earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) from continuing operations increased 24% to R1.58bn.

“I am encouraged by the growth of our international operations and the continued resilience of our core business, particularly in the face of SA’s challenging operating environment which had an adverse effect on our reported results,” said group CEO Holger Riemensperger.

AECI Mining’s international operations delivered improved performance despite the effect of challenging operating conditions and supplier headwinds on its SA-based operations, the group said.

The segment recorded a 14% improvement in an ebitda margin of 15% due to growth in the international business, coupled with stringent cost management, partly offset by operational challenges at the Modderfontein facility and lead azide supply.

AECI Chemicals delivered ebitda of R319m, down from R467m a year ago, with the ebitda margin declining to 7% from 11% before. The division still faces demand and pricing pressures, further compounded by the recognition of expected credit and foreign exchange losses.

The group expected a recovery of volumes in the Asia-Pacific region, the further realisation of value unlock initiatives and internal efficiency programmes to support full-year ebitda.

Though the group continues to progress towards its targeted ebitda run rate in line with its strategic ambition, some delays are expected in achieving the run rate due to unrecoverable lost production volumes at the Modderfontein facility during the first half.

Looking ahead to the second half, strategy execution remains a central focus as the group prepares for growth, drives hard cost savings and focuses on free cash flow generation. 

“The company expects to continue in a positive performance trajectory in [the second half of] 2025, supported by the resilience and solid underlying performance of its core businesses. However, the group expects the results to be behind aspirations as a result of delays in the ebitda run rate,” it said.

mackenziej@arena.africa

Slimmed down AECI expects to double headline earnings

The company has put several businesses up for sale in recent months
Companies
6 days ago

AECI surges after offloading noncore assets

Disposals are part of a broader effort to simplify and strengthen the group’s portfolio, says CEO
Companies
1 week ago

AECI’s international expansion pays off

The group expects to report a 17% jump in interim profit from operations
Companies
4 weeks ago

AECI to dispose of its public water business

The proposed transaction is conditional on regulatory approvals
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Global coal production expected to hit record ...
Companies / Energy
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Can retailers at the pump go the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Spear Reit snaps up Maynard Mall for R455m
Companies / Property
4.
PODCAST | Changes to the POPI Act and what they ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
SA’s overlooked mid-corporates are quietly ...
Companies

Related Articles

Woodmead back in the spotlight of Joburg’s office market

Companies / Property

PODCAST | The work to make SA businesses more digitally secure

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

International business briefs: Dubai airport records 46-million interim ...

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.