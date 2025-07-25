Companies / Industrials

Volkswagen cuts 2025 sales forecast after $1.5bn tariff hit

Volkswagen now expects this year’s operating profit margin between 4% and 5%, compared with a previously forecast 5.5%-6.5%

25 July 2025 - 13:03
by Rachel More
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen AG and Porsche AG. Picture: REUTERS
Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen AG and Porsche AG. Picture: REUTERS

Berlin, Germany — Volkswagen reported a €1.3bn first-half hit from tariffs and cut its full-year sales and profit margin forecasts in the German carmaker’s first assessment of the damage from US President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Global carmakers have booked billions of dollars of losses and some issued profit warnings due to US import tariffs. The European industry is also facing stiffening competition from China, and domestic regulations aimed at speeding up the electric-vehicle (EV) transition.

Volkswagen, Europe’s biggest carmaker, now expects this year’s operating profit margin between 4% and 5%, compared with a previously forecast 5.5%-6.5% range. Full-year sales, earlier forecast to rise by up to 5%, are expected to be level with the previous year.

Volkswagen shares dropped after the market opened on Friday by as much as 4.6%, before paring their losses and turning positive as the day progressed. They were up 2.5% by midmorning.

Investors had largely anticipated a guidance cut, after the company held off on assessing the damage of tariffs in the previous quarter.

CEO Oliver Blume told investors the company must intensify its cost-cutting efforts in response to the tariffs.

“We need to shift our cost efforts into high gear and accelerate implementation. After all, we cannot assume that the tariff situation is only temporary,” Blume said.

Tariff response

Volkswagen and its competitors are pressing European trade negotiators to strike a deal to reduce a 25% punitive tariff they have faced since April.

EU diplomats have indicated that the bloc could be moving towards a broad 15% tariff as it seeks to avoid a 30% levy from August 1. A deal struck between the US and Japan earlier this week raised hopes for a similar agreement for Europe, boosting carmakers’ shares.

Volkswagen finance chief Arno Antlitz said the company’s profit margin would roughly land in the middle of its guidance with a Japan-style deal, which had a 15% tariff rate.

He warned, however, that the clock was ticking on finding a deal. “We are already in July, so the longer we go into the second half of the year, the more we tend to the lower end of the guidance,” he said.

A drone view shows Volkswagen vehicles at Volkswagen Group of America in Edgemere, near Baltimore, Maryland, US. File photo: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
A drone view shows Volkswagen vehicles at Volkswagen Group of America in Edgemere, near Baltimore, Maryland, US. File photo: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

Antlitz declined to comment on price increases when pressed by investors on how the company planned to protect its margins against the tariffs.

Volkswagen reported an operating profit of €3.8bn in the quarter ended June 30, down 29% on the previous year, citing tariffs and restructuring costs, as well as higher sales of lower-margin all-electric models. While Volkswagen was able to boost deliveries globally by 1.5% in the first six months of 2025, the group saw a decline of almost 10% in deliveries to the US

North America sales revenue accounted for 18.5% of the carmaker’s global sales in the first-half.

Car sales data for June underpinned a broader slowdown in Europe’s struggling vehicle sector — and showed Volkswagen among the laggards as the company undergoes a major overhaul to cut more than 35,000 jobs by the end of the decade.

Volkswagen Group includes VW’s core-brand passenger cars as well as luxury brands Porsche and Audi, which are particularly exposed to Trump’s tariffs given they have no production in the US and rely heavily on exports.

Reuters

China EV brands Zeekr, Neta inflated car sales to meet demanding goals, documents show

Companies arranged for cars to be insured before being sold so they could hit their aggressive targets
Companies
4 days ago

Volvo CEO calls for EU to cut US car tariffs to avert Trump’s 30% threat

Car maker says if Europe is for free trade, they should be showing the way by going to low tariffs first
Companies
1 week ago

Made in the USA just too expensive for their customers

American manufacturers forced to choose between higher tariffs or higher US production costs
Companies
3 weeks ago

International business briefs: Moody’s cuts Afreximbank rating

Baidu launches AI video generator for businesses, and German plant and equipment makers grow orders
Companies
3 weeks ago

International business briefs: BYD to roll out first car made in Pakistan

BT Group appoints first female finance chief, and IG Group to buy back shares as trading surges
Companies
21 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sasol closes noncore plants amid restructuring
Companies / Energy
2.
Kumba sales rise as logistics improve
Companies / Mining
3.
Rain CEO Brandon Leigh steps down
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Ride hailer InDrive says its drivers can earn ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Northam doubles in value as platinum soars
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Hyundai warns of bigger tariffs hit as quarterly earnings fall

Companies / Industrials

Alphabet leaps as AI-driven spending fuels cloud revenue surge

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Chipmaker STMicro posts first loss in over a decade

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

International business briefs: BYD to roll out first car made in Pakistan

Companies

Stellantis expects $2.7bn first half loss on restructuring costs and US tariffs

Companies

International business briefs: Court lifts Gazprom seizure order

Companies

Figma eyes $13.7bn valuation in New York listing

Companies

International business briefs: X says French probe ‘politically motivated’

Companies

International business briefs: China boosts exports of rare earth magnets to US

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.