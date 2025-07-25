Cashbuild’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 4%

Building materials retailer Cashbuild’s revenue increased by 4% in the fourth quarter, with SA accounting for 82% of total sales.
The group said on Friday that transactions through the tills during the fourth quarter increased by 6% from the previous period, with existing stores increasing transactions by 5% and new stores by 1%.
Group revenue for the full financial year increased by 5%, it said.
During the fourth quarter the group opened three new stores and closed four. For the full year, it opened eight new stores and closed 12 stores — 11 P&L Hardware stores and one Cashbuild store.
During the quarter it refurbished 10 stores and 26 during the full-year, bringing the total number of stores trading at the end of the year to 318.
Selling inflation was 1.7% at the end of June compared with June 2024.
In April, Cashbuild announced plans to acquire60%of Allbuildco Holdings for R93m as part of the group’sstrategy to serve a broader customer base across all income levels in SA.
The company aimed to use its scale and expertise to grow the Allbuildco business, it said.
Cashbuild believes that Allbuildco will provide the growth platform for Cashbuild to target a customer base it has not previously served.
Cashbuild is funding the acquisition through its cash reserves and existing overdraft facilities. The company has also secured future options to increase its stake by up to 40% over the next five years.
With Nompilo Goba
mackenziej@arena.africa
