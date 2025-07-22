The NCC received another recall affecting an additional 253 vehicles. According to the supplier, the recall is due to a rear right seat belt fault; both rear seat belts (left and right) require inspection.
VW recalls 253 Polo sedans over faulty rear seat belts
Recalled VWs, made available for sale from August 2022 to date, are over and above 18 recalled last week
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced a recall of 253 additional Volkswagen Polo sedan vehicles due to incorrectly fitted seat belts on the driver and passenger sides.
These vehicles were made available for sale from August 11 2022 to date, according to the manufacturer, Volkswagen of SA (VWSA).
The NCC announced a recall of 18 vehicles last week, affected by a vehicle manufacturing issue caused by a mix-up of belt webbing.
The NCC received another recall affecting an additional 253 vehicles. According to the supplier, the recall is due to a rear right seat belt fault; both rear seat belts (left and right) require inspection.
“As a result of the defect, the seat belts’ restraint function may be severely limited in the event of an accident. This could lead to serious or fatal injuries for the driver.
“Consumers are advised to contact any VWSA-approved dealership for a check and, if necessary, a replacement of the affected component,” said the NCC in a statement yesterday.
