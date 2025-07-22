Lifeline for Defy as tariffs hiked on ‘dumped’ washing machines
Hefty provisional levies imposed on imports of the appliances from China and Thailand
22 July 2025 - 05:00
The International Trade Administration Commission of SA (Itac) has provided a lifeline to SA’s home appliances major Defy, slapping hefty provisional tariffs on imports of top-loading washing machines from China and Thailand.
Defy, which traces its roots in Durban from 1905, approached Itac requesting that it impose antidumping duties of 21.48% on China and 67.11% on Thailand...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.