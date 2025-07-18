Neasa urges government to stop ‘propping up Amsa corpse’
CEO Gerhard Papenfus says ‘excessive measures’ to protect steelmaker have failed
18 July 2025 - 05:00
The CEO of the National Employers’ Association of SA (Neasa), Gerhard Papenfus, said the government was throwing money at a problem by continuing to protect and subsidise ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), suggesting the state must leave the country’s primary steel producer’s fate to market forces.
Neasa represents about 1,800 businesses employing 65,000 workers in the engineering sector...
