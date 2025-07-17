Companies / Industrials

Volvo CEO calls for EU to cut US car tariffs to avert Trump’s 30% threat

Car maker says if Europe is for free trade, they should be showing the way by going to low tariffs first

17 July 2025 - 15:07
by Marie Mannes
Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsso. Picture: REUTERS
Stockholm — The CEO of Volvo Cars urged the EU to cut its 10% tariff on American-made cars, arguing that European automakers do not need protection from US competitors, in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

Brussels, along with representatives from the auto industry, has spent months trying to persuade Washington to lower its 27.5% tariff on imports of European cars.

“If Europe is for free trade, we should be the ones showing the way and going down to very low tariffs first,” Hakan Samuelsson said after the company reported second-quarter earnings.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on EU auto imports to 30% from August 1, increasing pressure on the bloc to strike a deal.

Before Trump’s tenure, the US had a 2.5% tariff on European-made cars, while the EU had a 10% duty on vehicles imported from the US, which Samuelsson previously said was unfair.

“I think it’s absolutely unnecessary, the European car industry definitely does not need to have any protection from American auto builders,” he told Reuters.

Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China’s Geely Holding, is one of the most exposed European automakers to US tariffs as the bulk of its cars sold there are imported from Europe.

Volvo announced late Wednesday that it would start US production in late 2026 of its best-selling model, the hybrid XC60 as a way to mitigate the tariffs.

Currently, its South Carolina plant only produces the Polestar 3 and electric vehicle model EX90, which has struggled to gain traction with US consumers.

Volvo has also started slimming down its product offering in the US, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

“These are the measures we have control over, rather than when it comes to tariffs we can only have an opinion like everybody else,” Samuelsson said.

Reuters

KHAYA SITHOLE: Tariffs, a blunt instrument of persuasion

Some countries have neither consumer numbers nor economic resources to package into something US will take seriously
Opinion
12 hours ago

Trump’s tariffs put 100,000 jobs at risk, warns Lesetja Kganyago

Reserve Bank governor says the effect on agriculture could be devastating as the sector employs many low-skilled workers
National
1 day ago

US inflation advances 2.7% as tariffs hit

Federal Reserve kept on sidelines until September as consumer prices increase by the most in five months in June
World
1 day ago

SA and US begin talks to reduce 30% tariffs before August 1

Ramaphosa confirms diplomatic engagements are under way in an effort to de-escalate tensions
National
21 hours ago

Trump gives Russia 50 days to make peace or face ‘100% secondary tariffs’

Tariffs would target countries that buy Russian oil
World
2 days ago
