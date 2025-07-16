This expansion has stoked trade tensions in some EU markets over tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, imposed to protect European producers. Picture: SUPPLIED
The second day of the 2025 Manufacturing Indaba Conference has kicked off. Against the backdrop of growing pressure to decarbonise, Business Day TV caught up with Andile Afrika, CEO of the Automotive Industry Development Centre, to explore how manufacturers can turn sustainability into a cost competitiveness strategy.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Decarbonisation in the automotive industry
Business Day TV speaks with Andile Afrika, CEO of the Automotive Industry Development Centre
The second day of the 2025 Manufacturing Indaba Conference has kicked off. Against the backdrop of growing pressure to decarbonise, Business Day TV caught up with Andile Afrika, CEO of the Automotive Industry Development Centre, to explore how manufacturers can turn sustainability into a cost competitiveness strategy.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.