Companies / Industrials

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Decarbonisation in the automotive industry

Business Day TV speaks with Andile Afrika, CEO of the Automotive Industry Development Centre

16 July 2025 - 19:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
This expansion has stoked trade tensions in some EU markets over tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, imposed to protect European producers. Picture: SUPPLIED
This expansion has stoked trade tensions in some EU markets over tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, imposed to protect European producers. Picture: SUPPLIED

The second day of the 2025 Manufacturing Indaba Conference has kicked off. Against the backdrop of growing pressure to decarbonise, Business Day TV caught up with Andile Afrika, CEO of the Automotive Industry Development Centre, to explore how manufacturers can turn sustainability into a cost competitiveness strategy.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
High court gives regulator nod to fine Viceroy ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Amsa’s long steel business bailout stumbles
Companies / Industrials
3.
Market jury still out on Aspen despite CEO ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Ninety One’s assets rally with help from Sanlam’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
PIC to up investments in rural and township ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.