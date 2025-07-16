An employee works on a production line manufacturing electric trucks at a factory in Gui'an New Area, Guizhou province, China, on July 2 2025. Picture: CNSPHOTO/VIA REUTERS
Africa’s manufacturing sector continues to grapple with challenges such as import dependency, underinvestment, trade barriers and a widening skills gap. On the sidelines of the Manufacturing Indaba, Business Day TV spoke to Davut Isik, COO of Minetec Smart Mining, about how AI-driven manufacturing and smart mining technologies are shaping Africa’s industrial future.
WATCH: AI-driven manufacturing and Africa’s industrial future
Business Day TV speaks with Davut Isik, COO of Minetec Smart Mining
