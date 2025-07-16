Renault shares plummet after profit warning as interim CEO named

The Renault 5 electric car on display at the 91st Geneva Auto Show in Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Gdansk — Shares in Renault plunged as much as 18% on Wednesday after the French automaker surprised investors with a profit warning just a month after CEO Luca de Meo announced his departure.
The company said late on Tuesday that June sales volumes were weaker than expected and it was now aiming for a full-year operating profit margin of 6.5%, below a previous target of at least 7%.
While the revised outlook was still better than most of its peers, Renault had been seen as insulated from many of the challenges facing rivals, including US tariffs and weakness in China because of its limited exposure to those markets. It was one of the few automakers not to warn on profits last year.
The company, which also named finance chief Duncan Minto as its interim CEO, added that its free cash flow came in it at just €47m ($54m) in the first half of the year due to a €900m impact on working capital from delayed billings and a decline in the European passenger car and van market.
Analysts had expected FCF of about €645m.
Renault shares were down 16% at 9.20am GMT to €34.64, on track for their worst day since March 2020. They earlier fell as much as 18% to an 18-month low of €33.83.
Oddo BHF analyst Michael Foundoukidis said the timing of the profit warning was “unfortunate”, just a month after news of De Meo’s departure and only two weeks after the company had presented a more positive outlook in discussions with analysts.
The company said the process for naming a permanent CEO was “well under way”, but gave no update on timing.
Shares in rivals Stellantis and Volkswagen were down 3% and 1.6% respectively, underlining how jittery investors are about further weakness in a market already under pressure from a global trade war.
Renault shares had outperformed rivals this year, with a flurry of new launches boosting sales and profits, and a focus on Europe insulating it from trade turmoil caused by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
The revised 6.5% margin guidance for 2025 is “realistic”, Berenberg analysts said, pointing to Renault’s pipeline of new launches, and adding that it would still favourably compare to most European peers.
Renault said it would step up cost-cutting measures to improve margins in the second half of the year, but some analysts see market pressure continuing.
“We foresee longer-term market pressure playing out beyond June. Most of the European carmakers released a new line-up of affordable electric vehicles, increasing competition,” Morningstar analysts said.
They added that Renault’s margins and free cash flow likely peaked last year, and that high-single digit margins were not sustainable for a mass-market automaker, particularly of Renault’s smaller scale.
Analysts also said the lower guidance raised concerns about leadership uncertainty in a volatile market.
Renault shares plummet after profit warning as interim CEO named
Timing of warning seen as ‘unfortunate’ only two weeks after Renault presented a more positive outlook
Renault reports first half results on July 31.
Reuters
