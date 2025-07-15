Development Bank of Southern Africa CEO Boitumelo Mosako. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Africa faces an infrastructure deficit and tackling that will require vast investment. To unpack this further, Business Day TV sat down with Boitumelo Mosako, CEO of the Development Bank of Southern Africa.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Addressing Africa’s infrastructure challenges
Business Day TV speaks to Boitumelo Mosako, CEO of the Development Bank of Southern Africa
Africa faces an infrastructure deficit and tackling that will require vast investment. To unpack this further, Business Day TV sat down with Boitumelo Mosako, CEO of the Development Bank of Southern Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.