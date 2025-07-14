Amsa’s long steel business bailout stumbles
ArcelorMittal SA says the unit is still in trouble despite help from the government
14 July 2025 - 12:30
UPDATED 14 July 2025 - 16:01
More than 3,000 employees employed by ArcelorMittal SA’s (Amsa) long steel will again be at risk after the group said the unit was still in trouble, suggesting that government actions would determine the future of the business.
The company’s warning, which sent the share price plunging, implies that the state remedies — cash, wage subsidy and tariffs — may be cosmetic remedies for a deep structural rot. ..
