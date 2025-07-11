Nampak shares up 70% as CEO earns ‘turnaround specialist’ mantle
The share price rally has seen the group claw back market value losses of the past five years
11 July 2025 - 05:00
With Nampak CEO Phil Roux set to step down from the role within the next three months, his hard years of the past two years has seen the group’s share price rally 70% over the past year as the market endorses the group’s turnaround blueprint, which it has implemented at pace.
The share price rally has seen the group claw back market value losses of the past five years, ending Thursday’s trading day valued at about R4.49bn...
