Companies / Industrials

Tesla sets AGM for November amid legal obligations

Musk says Grok chatbot to be integrated to Tesla vehicles next week

10 July 2025 - 17:20
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS

BENGALURU — Tesla will hold its AGM on November 6, it said on Thursday, a day after a group of investors urged the Elon Musk-led electric automaker to set a date, citing legal obligations.

The last meeting was held in June 2024 and since then a series of events such as Musk’s public feud with President Donald Trump, the ending of EV tax credits and a slump in sales due to an ageing vehicle line-up have raised fresh investor worries.

This has resulted in Tesla shares losing 38% since hitting a record high in December, with the company now looking to pivot to self-driving technologies for future growth.

But as Musk clashed with Trump over the tax-cut and spending bill and launched “America Party”, investors worry his political ambitions could harm Tesla, whose shares have underperformed the so-called “Magnificent Seven” this year.

Tesla shares rose about 1% in premarket trading as the board set July 31 as the new deadline for the submission of shareholder proposals to be included in the proxy statement.

The company was close to missing a deadline under the Texas law, which allows investors to seek legal option in case a company fails to hold a shareholder meeting within 13 months of holding a previous one.

Tesla had in April said it would file its annual proxy statement later than expected and that the board had formed a special committee to consider some compensation matters involving Musk.

In last year’s meeting, shareholders had approved Musk’s controversial $56bn compensation package despite a Delaware court ruling that had previously voided it.

Meanwhile, Musk is pushing to deepen the integration across his companies as the Grok chatbot, developed by the billionaire's xAI start-up, will be available in Tesla vehicles next week “at the latest”.

“Grok integration suggests formalised ties between Tesla and xAI; the proxy may contain more details on this topic,” Piper Sandler analysts said in a note.

Separately, Linda Yaccarino, CEO of social media platform X resigned in a surprise move, adding to a growing list of executives at Musk’s companies to step down. Reuters

Tesla to expand robotaxis to San Francisco, Musk says

Restrictions include a safety monitor in the front passenger seat
Life
10 hours ago

Chinese car brands march steadily into European markets

In April, BYD for the first time sold more EVs in Europe than Tesla
Life
1 day ago

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of Elon Musk’s X, to step down

Yaccarino exit coincides with Musk's chatbot Grok praising Hitler on X
Companies
23 hours ago

Musk’s political ambitions spark Tesla investor concerns

Electric car maker set to lose more than $80bn in market valuation if current losses hold
World
3 days ago

Bessent says Musk should ditch political ambitions

Musk announced the formation of a new US political party at the weekend
World
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Paymenow secures R400m from Standard Bank
Companies / Financial Services
2.
BMW, VW SA units shrug off US tariffs
Companies / Industrials
3.
Moody’s flags Standard Bank’s high exposure to ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
KFC fights to stay on top as SA’s fast-food ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Breakthrough victory for Vodacom and Remgro R13bn ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of Elon Musk’s X, to step down

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Europe demand, China competition may slow Tesla quarterly deliveries

Companies / Industrials

Elon Musk confidant Omead Afshar leaves Tesla

Companies / Industrials

Tesla lags sales of cheaper Chinese EVs in Europe

Companies / Industrials

China’s BYD cuts production after years of robust growth

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.