BMW, VW SA units shrug off US tariffs
Car makers say they do not export any vehicles from SA to the US
10 July 2025 - 05:00
BMW and Volkswagen, who are facing mounting pressure in the luxury cars market in SA from Chinese producers, will not be hurt by President Donald Trump’s administration imposing hefty tariffs on SA imports.
Trump on Monday spooked car producers when he slapped a 30% tariff on SA imports to the US. The two companies said they do not export any vehicle from SA to the world’s largest economy...
