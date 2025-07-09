Stefanutti Stocks sells its Mozambique and Mauritius operations
09 July 2025 - 17:28
Construction and engineering company Stefanutti Stocks has entered into agreements to dispose of its subsidiaries in Mozambique and Mauritius as part of its restructuring plan.
The deal, worth about $4m, involves the sale of SS Construções (SS Mozambique) and Stefanutti Stocks Construction (SS Construction) in Mauritius. The proceeds from the sale are expected to be used to reduce the company’s debt...
