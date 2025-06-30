ArcelorMittal SA takes Transnet ‘excessive pricing’ case to tribunal
Complaint comes as the steel producer has to deal with the worst difficulties in its history
30 June 2025 - 05:00
Embattled steel major ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) has accused freight and logistics group Transnet of abusing its market dominance and charging excessive prices to the detriment of customers.
To this end, Sub-Saharan Africa’s only primary steel producer has dragged Transnet to the Competition Tribunal for recourse...
