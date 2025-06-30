AECI’s international expansion pays off
The group expects to report a 17% jump in interim profit from operations
30 June 2025 - 13:47
Chemicals and explosives group AECI is intensifying its push into international mining markets as challenges in the local sector continue to weigh on its SA operations.
The company flagged a slip in revenue for the five months to end-May as weak demand, falling prices and SA’s unstable power supply resulted in lost volumes for its domestic mining explosives and chemicals units. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.