Raubex raises quality checks as bitumen imports flood market
Group moves to protect its supply of key ingredient as it scouts for lucrative projects
29 June 2025 - 16:52
Raubex, a JSE-listed infrastructure development and construction materials supply group, has put measures in place for procuring bitumen from offshore to ensure the product quality meets its standards.
SA’s dwindling refining capacity has cut the domestic supply of bitumen, a key material used in paving of roads and airfields...
