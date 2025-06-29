Barloworld on track to finalise internal probe on Russian sanctions
Company says nothing untoward has yet been discovered
29 June 2025 - 15:07
Barloworld says it is on track to meet the deadline for its internal investigation into whether it broke US sanctions in its dealings with Russia.
In a voluntary statement on Friday the company confirmed it would submit its report by the September 2 deadline, and that nothing untoward had yet been discovered...
