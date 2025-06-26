Companies / Industrials

Elon Musk confidant Omead Afshar leaves Tesla

Afshar is the latest executive to exit the EV maker amid declining sales and subdued share price

26 June 2025 - 22:15
by Alexandra Ulmer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The logo of Tesla is seen on a store in Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU
The logo of Tesla is seen on a store in Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Bengaluru/Washington — Tesla executive and Elon Musk confidant Omead Afshar has left the company, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, marking another senior departure as the electric vehicle (EV) maker grapples with slowing global demand.

Afshar was part of the CEO’s office and began overseeing sales and manufacturing operations in Europe and North America last year. He joined Tesla in 2017 and quickly rose through the ranks to become one of Musk’s trusted lieutenants, playing a central role in major projects including the construction of the Texas Gigafactory.

Demand for Tesla’s EVs has slowed in Europe and North America as Musk embraced right-wing politics and supported US President Donald Trump, spearheading the White House’s department of government efficiency that alienated some potential buyers.

Afshar’s departure was reported earlier by Bloomberg News and other media outlets.

In late May, Musk ended his Washington stint, offering some reassurance to investors concerned about brand damage and his limited focus on Tesla. Still, the shares remain down about 19% for the year, after initially rising on optimism that Trump’s victory would clear the regulatory path for robotaxis.

On Sunday, Tesla deployed a small group of self-driving taxis that picked up paying passengers in Austin, Texas. The company plans to expand the service to more cities in the US, but some analysts and experts have warned that the mass roll-out could be tough, given concerns about safety and the technology.

Afshar’s departure also follows a wave of executive exits in 2024, triggered by company-wide restructuring as Tesla cut thousands of jobs and reorientated its focus toward artificial intelligence-based self-driving technology and robotics.

Top executives who have left Tesla include CFO Zach Kirkhorn, chief battery engineer Drew Baglino and Rebecca Tinucci, who led the Supercharging division.

Separately, Jenna Ferrua, who headed human resources operations in Austin, has also quit, according to latest media reports.

Tesla, Ferrua and Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while emails to Afshar were not delivered.

Analysts expect Tesla to report a second straight annual decline in global deliveries, a first in the company’s about two-decade history.

Reuters 

Tesla lags sales of cheaper Chinese EVs in Europe

US EV maker’s sales drop 27.9%, falling for fifth straight month
Companies
1 day ago

Tesla shares jump after robotaxi launch

Automaker rises 10% after deploying a small fleet of self-driving taxis in Austin, Texas
Companies
3 days ago

Retail traders bought Tesla on the dip amid Trump-Musk feud

Individual investors scooped up a net $201.3m of the stock after buying and selling $2.6bn, Vanda Research estimates
Companies
2 weeks ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: The Musk-Trump blow-up we’ve all been waiting for

Despite the schadenfreude after this anticipated implosion, millions will suffer due to Musk’s ‘chainsaw’
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pick n Pay boss hails John Steenhuisen’s decision ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Council finds Netcare provider BRP guilty of ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
How Capitec stopped alleged ‘gold mafia’ from ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
SA’s fastest-growing banks split on verification ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Koos Bekker likens AI to invention of the steam ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.