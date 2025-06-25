Companies / Industrials

Xpeng denies report producer exports new cars as ‘used’

China is said to have been shipping new cars off the assembly line as ‘used’ since 2019

25 June 2025 - 17:29
by Qiaoyi Li, Brenda Goh and Zhang Yan
Picture: RIMIDOLOVE/123RF
Picture: RIMIDOLOVE/123RF

Beijing — Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng has not been exporting new cars as used, an Xpeng executive was reported as saying by Shanghai-based official media outlet The Paper on Wednesday.

China's auto industry has inflated car sales for years through a burgeoning government-backed grey market that registers new cars right off the assembly line and then ships them overseas as “used” vehicles.

Tang Zhikun, GM of Xpeng’s international business centre, speaking on the sidelines of an industry forum in Shanghai, said a large number of domestic new cars are being exported as so-called “zero-mileage” used vehicles to overseas markets such as Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia, according to the report in The Paper.

But Tang said: “We are indeed more fortunate that we were very restrained last year and did not do this.”

The authorities in many overseas markets are tightening regulation over such tactics this year and gradually banning their imports of the “zero-mileage” cars through legislation and certifications, Tang said in The Paper report.

Xpeng did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China has been shipping new cars right off the assembly line as “used” overseas since 2019, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Reuters

Fiery cargo ship with 3,000 cars abandoned off Alaska but 22 crew safely evacuated

Operator Zodiac Maritime focusing on salvaging the vessel after sailors were unable to put out the blaze
Life
3 weeks ago

Ferrari’s second fully electric model delayed by ‘weak demand’

Two sources close to the matter claim sustainable demand is non-existent for an electric sports car
Life
1 week ago

Maruti Suzuki cuts near-term EV output amid rare earths crisis

India’s top carmaker to manufacture just one-third of 26,512 e-Vitaras first planned six months to end-September
Companies
2 weeks ago
