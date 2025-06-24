Companies / Industrials

Decisive action needed to prevent Germany ‘losing more ground’ as a battery maker

Coalition government trying to boost economic growth, overcome setbacks with the help of a €1bn tax cut

24 June 2025 - 14:59
by Vera Eckert
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Frankfurt — Battery output and trade in Germany dropped sharply in 2024 amid a slowdown in the roll-out of electric cars and competition from Asian producers, electronics industry association ZVEI said on Tuesday, asking policymakers to help stem the decline.

Market volumes, describing production plus imports minus exports, in the industry fell 16% in 2024 to a total value of €20.5bn, mostly due to weaker demand for lithium-ion batteries used in e-mobility.

“Decisive political action is needed to prevent Germany from losing further ground as a battery manufacturing location,” said Christian Rosenkranz, chair of ZVEI’s battery section and managing director of member firm Clarios Germany.

He demanded more competitive energy costs, faster approval procedures, cuts to red tape and reliable and targeted funding, especially in research.

The areas are being addressed by the new coalition government, which is trying to boost economic growth and overcome setbacks of recent years with the help of a €1bn tax cut and spending packages.

Production values of all batteries fell 5% last year to €7.3bn, exports dropped by 3% to €7.9bn, while imports fell 15% to €21.2bn, ZVEI statistics showed.

Looking ahead, the underlying expansion of electric vehicles, as the transport sector is being decarbonised, should be ongoing, making a future improvement in li-ion batteries sales likely, said ZVEI.

“The megatrends of electrification are intact,” said Gunther Kellermann, managing director of the battery section, in a press call.

“There are first signs of a recovery in 2025 so that in 2026, I should be able to present a more positive picture than today.”

ZVEI executives also said that defence technology, against the background of geopolitical developments, has emerged as an increasingly dynamic area of battery demand.

Reuters

Itac proposes 15% kickstart for local NEV battery output

Tariff on imports could lure original equipment manufacturers to assemble EVs in SA, agency says
National
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy CATL, sell Tesla

Simon Brown of Just One Lap on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Where will weaponised supply chains take us?

Chronic oversupply in key product markets is making episodic trade fallouts inevitable
Opinion
1 month ago

China’s CATL launches fast-charging sodium-ion battery brand

Company says Naxtra will go into mass production in December
Life
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pick n Pay boss hails John Steenhuisen’s decision ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Dis-Chem founder gives two of his sons R6.8bn ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
How Capitec stopped alleged ‘gold mafia’ from ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Luno calls for onshore status of crypto assets in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Stellantis SA boss calls for corporate-giving ...
Companies / Trade & Industry

Related Articles

LETTER: Battery idea a non-starter

Opinion / Letters

Itac proposes 15% kickstart for local NEV battery output

National

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy CATL, sell Tesla

Money & Investing

China’s CATL launches fast-charging sodium-ion battery brand

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.