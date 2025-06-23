Companies / Industrials

Tesla shares jump after robotaxi launch

Automaker rises 10% after deploying a small fleet of self-driving taxis in Austin, Texas

23 June 2025 - 17:24
by Aditya Soni
Tesla's robotaxi is seen as it is unveiled at an event in Los Angeles Picture: REUTERS
Tesla shares jumped 10% on Monday, lifted by the long-awaited launch of the company's robotaxi service that CEO Elon Musk has for years championed as a driver of the electric vehicle maker's lofty valuation.

The automaker deployed a small fleet of self-driving taxis in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, marking the first time its cars have carried paying passengers without human drivers. The rides were being offered for a flat fee of $4.20 in a limited zone.

The trial’s success is crucial for Tesla as Musk has pivoted the company to self-driving cars and robots, shelving plans for mass-market dominance in the EV space as Chinese competition heats up and demand slows for its ageing line-up of models.

“It was a comfortable, safe, and personalised experience,” said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who took multiple robotaxi rides on Sunday and has long been a Tesla bull.

“There was a moment where we drove up a narrow road going up a hill with cars parked on both sides with oncoming traffic and people opening their car doors into the road and the robotaxi masterfully manoeuvred with patience and safety.”

Many social media influencers also posted videos of their first rides on X, showing the cars navigating busy city streets by slowing down and making room for incoming traffic.

Still, the tightly controlled trial — with about 10 vehicles and front-seat riders acting as “safety monitors” — is just the first step in what could be a years-long process of scaling up the service, according to some industry experts.

Tesla, as well as rivals including Google-backed Waymo, have faced federal investigations and recalls after collisions.

Industry experts have questioned the efficacy of Tesla’s self-driving technology that depends mostly on cameras and AI, without redundant sensors such as Lidar and radar, claiming fog, heavy rain and glaring sunlight can hamper safety.

The company will also have to navigate a new Texas law taking effect on September 1 that requires a state permit for self-driving vehicles and reflects bipartisan calls for a cautious rollout.

Reuters

Tesla invites select few to ‘sit in’ on crucial robotaxi trial in Texas

CEO Musk promises to focus on safety in a car test that’s vital for Tesla’s pivot to AI and robotics
Companies
1 day ago

Retail traders bought Tesla on the dip amid Trump-Musk feud

Individual investors scooped up a net $201.3m of the stock after buying and selling $2.6bn, Vanda Research estimates
Companies
2 weeks ago

Head of Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot programme to quit

Milan Kovac says he has been away from home for too long and wants to spend more time with family
Companies
2 weeks ago
