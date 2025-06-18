No serious competition opposition to Barloworld takeover bid
Competition Tribunal hears arguments why the management-led buyout will not harm SA’s cartel rules
18 June 2025 - 05:00
The Competition Tribunal has heard arguments from the Competition Commission and industrial stalwart Barloworld on why its management-led buyout will not harm SA’s cartel rules.
The takeover, which was approved by the commission, is likely to lead to a two-year moratorium on retrenchments after the transaction’s finalisation, which is led by a management-led consortium and a Saudi Arabian investor group...
