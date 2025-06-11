Raubex cushions infrastructure risk with offshore and sector diversification
11 June 2025 - 17:42
As public infrastructure spending stalls and tender delays persist, construction group Raubex is navigating a tough domestic environment through strategic diversification and international expansion.
With about 20% of its operating profit now generated in Western Australia and increased exposure to energy and mining infrastructure, Raubex has reduced its reliance on SA’s volatile public sector. This shift has proved critical as tender flow from major public entities such as Sanral has slowed, raising concerns over future project pipelines...
