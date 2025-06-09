PPC’s turnaround strategy delivers ‘step change’ in margins and cash flow
Group’s view of macroeconomic environment remains positive and it expects steady and slow improvements in the coming years
09 June 2025 - 08:13
PPC has reported higher full-year earnings after a “step change” in margins and cash flow due to delivery on the cost improvement initiatives in its turnaround strategy.
The cement producer said on Monday that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for the year to end-March increased 28% to R1.59bn. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 40c from 19c a year ago...
