Raubex salivates at state’s R1-trillion infrastructure budget
The group has been awarded a R2.3bn tender to refurbish parliament
02 June 2025 - 12:23
Raubex, the JSE-listed infrastructure development and construction materials supply group, is salivating at the government’s planned R1-trillion spending on critical infrastructure, saying the mooted outlay is a boost to the company’s outlook.
The group’s positive year-ended February results, which saw its order book approach the R30bn mark, resulted in its share price surging 9% on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.