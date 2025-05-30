Companies / Industrials

VW CEO speaks of ‘massive’ investments in US, newspaper reports

Volkswagen’s Audi brand, which has no production in the US, is planning to produce some models in there

30 May 2025 - 12:08
by Friederike Heine and Christoph Steitz
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen AG and Porsche AG. Picture: REUTERS
Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen AG and Porsche AG. Picture: REUTERS

Berlin/Frankfurt — Volkswagen is holding “fair” and “constructive” talks with the US government on tariffs and wants to make further investments in the country, CEO Oliver Blume told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Several foreign companies have announced new US investments in response to President Donald Trump's import tariffs, but German carmakers have been more cautious about committing more resources to what is their biggest export market.

Volkswagen’s Audi brand, which has no production in the US, is planning to produce some models in there, although the brand has said that the plan predates the Trump administration.

“So far, we have had absolutely fair, constructive discussions,” Blume told the newspaper in an interview published on Friday. “I was in Washington myself and we have been in regular dialogue ever since.”

Blume, who also leads Porsche AG as CEO, said Volkswagen’s main contact in Washington was US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, adding he had agreed to keep any details of the discussions confidential.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week that Germany’s carmakers, including Volkswagen, were in talks with Washington over a possible import tariff deal, seeking to use their US investments and exports as leverage to soften any blow.

Trump’s trade war has cost companies more than $34bn in lost sales and higher costs, according to a Reuters analysis of corporate disclosures, with companies pursuing various strategies to cope.

Most of the tariffs were blocked by a US trade court this week, but a federal appeals court has temporarily reinstated them to consider the Trump administration's appeal of the lower court’s ruling.

Asked what Blume was offering in the talks, which aim to reduce a 25% import levy implemented earlier this year, he said: “The Volkswagen Group wants to invest further in the US. We have a growth strategy.”

Blume said the Volkswagen Group already employed more than 20,000 people directly and more than 55,000 people indirectly in the US, also singling out a $5.8bn investment in US company Rivian.

“We would build on this with further, massive investments,” Blume said.

Such investments should be factored into any decisions regarding tariffs, added Blume, who said he was hoping Brussels and Washington will reach a broad deal for all industries.

Blume avoided being drawn on a timeline on when a deal with Washington could be struck, when asked about BMW CEO Oliver Zipse's optimistic assessment that tariffs would likely fall from July.

“Of course, I also want it to happen quickly. But it depends on many factors and I can't promise anything.” 

Reuters

Software glitch forces Ford to recall nearly 1.1-million vehicles

Rearview cameras may not display images, increasing the risk of an accident
Life
1 day ago

Antonio Filosa appointed new Stellantis CEO

The Italian is tasked with reviving the flagging fortunes of the 14-brand company
Companies
2 days ago

Volvo Cars to cut 3,000 jobs as demand for electric vehicles slows

Swedish carmaker says staff reductions will primarily affect office-based positions in Sweden
Life
3 days ago

Renault wants to make cars cheaper by sharing tech

The French carmaker is undeterred by its failed attempt to work with Volkswagen
Life
1 week ago

Nissan SA plant battles tough calls in Chinese onslaught

Carmaker says reports on the potential closure of its Rosslyn plant are speculative amid internal consultations
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BEE rules in mining bill raise red flags
Companies / Mining
2.
PODCAST: Can Kenny Fihla build on Charles ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
PODCAST | New Uber GM outlines plans for growth ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Long-awaited mining cadastre to debut in the ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Investec’s lofty growth plans could add R18bn in ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Top German carmakers discuss tariff relief in return for US investment

Companies / Industrials

US appeals court pauses block on Trump tariffs

World / Americas

Markets heave sigh of relief after court blocks US tariffs

World

China auto shares fall after BYD offers incentives on over 20 models

Companies

Volvo CEO fears rising tariffs will place a burden on buyers

Companies

Possible shutdown of Nissan SA poses threat to its plans on the continent

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.