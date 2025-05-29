Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Delayed deals weigh heavily on Reunert’s earnings

Business Day TV spoke to Alan Dickson, CEO of Reunert

29 May 2025 - 15:51
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/SPAINTERVFX
Picture: 123RF/SPAINTERVFX

Reunert has posted a 21% decline in interim headline earnings per share, driven by a challenging trading environment that led to the delay of key projects. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with the group’s CEO, Alan Dickson.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BEE rules in mining bill raise red flags
Companies / Mining
2.
Long-awaited mining cadastre to debut in the ...
Companies / Mining
3.
PODCAST | New Uber GM outlines plans for growth ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Nedbank backs Senegal hotel project with R395m ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Tiger Brands promises more special dividends ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.