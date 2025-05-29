Business Day TV spoke to Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth
Can the DA seriously not craft a way to use our economic calamity as an opportunity to sell an alternative?
Constitutional Court strikes down application for direct access to the court
Communications chief Nkenke Kekana explains current licensees need to be protected from new entrants
Full-year HEPS from continuing operations are expected to be flat to 10% lower
Business Day TV spoke to Innocentia Motau, SA representative for the G20 Young Entrepreneur Alliance
Shareholders are asking CEOs, senior executives and board members to hold more equity for longer periods
Judge rules Peter Kazimir bribed a tax authority chief
Assistant coach Komphela says SA giants are determined to reclaim CAF glory
British driver believes Ferrari will pose more of a threat as the season progresses
Reunert has posted a 21% decline in interim headline earnings per share, driven by a challenging trading environment that led to the delay of key projects. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with the group’s CEO, Alan Dickson.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Delayed deals weigh heavily on Reunert’s earnings
Business Day TV spoke to Alan Dickson, CEO of Reunert
