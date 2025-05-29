Companies / Industrials

KAP gets new CEO as Gary Chaplin steps down

Current CFO Frans Olivier will assume the CEO role in November

29 May 2025 - 09:08
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
KAP CEO Gary Chaplin. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gary Chaplin is to step down as CEO of industrial group KAP at the end of October after 28 years with the company.

Chaplin and would be succeeded by Frans Olivier from November 1, the group said. He has been CEO for the past 10 years.

During his tenure as CEO, the group had grown materially and successfully navigated some challenging events, including the collapse of its major shareholder, a collapse in the polymer cycle, Covid and most recently a major investment cycle, KAP said in a statement on Thursday.

“Gary and KAP management have created ... a strong platform for further growth and value creation going forward.” it said.

He will remain available to the board and his successor for some time after October to ensure an orderly transfer of knowledge.

Olivier has been with the group for 19 years and is the current CFO.

“Frans has a deep understanding of the group, its markets, strategy and operations and is ideally suited to execute the strategy of KAP, which, following the completion of a major investment cycle, is to extract value from our recent investments, return underperforming operations to satisfactory levels of performance and reduce debt,” KAP said.

The board will appoint a CFO to replace him in due course.

