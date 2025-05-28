Companies / Industrials

Top German carmakers discuss tariff relief in return for US investment

Proposed exchange would involve a mechanism to offset imports and exports

28 May 2025 - 17:52
by Christina Amann and Victoria Waldersee
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Volkswagen factory assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany. Picture: REUTERS
A Volkswagen factory assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany. Picture: REUTERS

Berlin — German carmakers BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen are in talks with the US Department of Commerce on a tariff deal that would involve a mechanism to offset imports and exports, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Wednesday.

In return for tariff relief, the companies could invest billions in the US, the report said, citing company sources. It did not give a more exact sum.

The aim is to clinch a deal by early July, according to Handelsblatt.

BMW declined to comment. Volkswagen and Mercedes were not immediately available when contacted by Reuters.

Handelsblatt said they declined to comment.

Shares in the carmakers got a boost following the report, with BMW up 3.1%, Volkswagen up 2.2% and Mercedes up 1.8%.

Already struggling with a protracted slowdown in German industry and stiff competition from abroad, Germany’s carmakers are battling to stem the fallout from import tariffs under US President Donald Trump.

But there has been some optimism, with executives at BMW, the biggest auto exporter by volume from the US, and Volkswagen subsidiary Audi recently indicating there might be movement on the issue in the coming months.

BMW specifically said July on when any progress might be expected.

Mercedes, meanwhile, has responded to the tariff threat with plans to add production of its GLC SUV for North America at its plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Reuters

China auto shares fall after BYD offers incentives on over 20 models

Chinese electric vehicle industry ‘in unhealthy state given its heavy losses and a prolonged price war’
Companies
2 days ago

Volvo CEO fears rising tariffs will place a burden on buyers

US President Donald Trump recommends a straight 50% tariff on goods from the EU starting from June 1
Companies
3 days ago

Possible shutdown of Nissan SA poses threat to its plans on the continent

Rosslyn identified as a potential casualty of Japan’s intention to cut manufacturing sites from 17 to 10
National
2 days ago

Tariff crossfire hits car suppliers in Japan

The trade war poses an emergency for the country’s motor industry, says trade analyst
Life
5 days ago

Renault wants to make cars cheaper by sharing tech

The French carmaker is undeterred by its failed attempt to work with Volkswagen
Life
1 week ago

After a decade of auto trade surpluses, the battle is beginning for SA

The government has belatedly offered incentives to encourage carmakers to switch to EV tech, but will this happen fast enough to avoid the full or ...
National
1 week ago

Nissan SA plant battles tough calls in Chinese onslaught

Carmaker says reports on the potential closure of its Rosslyn plant are speculative amid internal consultations
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BEE rules in mining bill raise red flags
Companies / Mining
2.
Long-awaited mining cadastre to debut in the ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Mantashe rejects appeal against Renergen’s helium ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Sasol welcomes R5bn windfall as Transnet settles ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Sibanye’s Kloof 7 miners surface safely after 260 ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

China auto shares fall after BYD offers incentives on over 20 models

Companies

Volvo CEO fears rising tariffs will place a burden on buyers

Companies

Possible shutdown of Nissan SA poses threat to its plans on the continent

National

Tariff crossfire hits car suppliers in Japan

Life / Motoring

Renault wants to make cars cheaper by sharing tech

Life / Motoring

After a decade of auto trade surpluses, the battle is beginning for SA

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.