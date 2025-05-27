Saab CEO urges EU to step up defence projects

A US F-35 fighter jet. Picture: MARK WILSON/GETTY IMAGES
Karlskoga — The CEO of defence group Saab on Tuesday urged European governments to step up getting EU-backed projects off the ground and said a military spending boom was only just beginning.
The Swedish defence company is riding the biggest boom in demand since the end of the Cold War as Europe scrambles to rearm in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and signs that US priorities may be shifting away from the region.
“I think we are only in the beginning of the spending,” Micael Johansson said during a presentation at the company’s plant in Karlskoga, central Sweden. Saab makes a variety of military gear including fighter jets, surveillance systems, missiles and submarines.
“I think Europe will create more and more respect the more we take our own responsibility,” he added. “Spending more [on] European [defence] is absolutely a trend I believe will be valid going forward.”
The EU on Tuesday approved the creation of a €150bn arms fund to provide loans for defence projects, with a strong “buy European” element.
“The next hugely important step is to quickly get going,” Johansson said. “The countries have to step forward and say ‘we want to take the lead here’.”
The company reiterated its 2023-27 targets for organic sales growth of about 18% with operating income rising even more. Johansson said the goals would be revisited, probably next year, with growth set to continue well beyond 2027.
Saab last updated its financial targets in February.
Its order intake last year set a record while its shares have doubled since the turn of the year, hitting an all-time high this week.
Saab, which competes with giants such as US Lockheed Martin, France’s Dassault Aviation and the UK’s BAE Systems, said it was focused on increasing capacity as well as new partnerships and acquisitions.
Reuters
