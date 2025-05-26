Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela upbeat despite Russia, market challenges

Business Day TV speaks to Dominic Sewela, CEO of Barloworld

26 May 2025 - 19:37
by Business Day TV
Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela. Picture: BRETT ELOFF
Barloworld’s Russian unit continues to weigh on the industrial group’s performance. The division posted a near 37% decline in revenue, which brought group revenue down during the half year and that contributed to a more than 20% slump in interim headline earnings per share. Business Day TV spoke to company CEO Dominic Sewela.

