Barloworld’s Russian unit weighs on earnings
Barloworld Equipment Mongolia continued to deliver robust growth
26 May 2025 - 10:08
Industrial group Barloworld has reported lower earnings at the halfway stage, as its Russian unit Vostochnaya Technica (VT) continued to weigh on the bottom line.
Group revenue declined 5.8% to R18.1bn for the six months ended March, driven by a 36.8% decrease in revenue at VT and a 6% decline in Barloworld Equipment southern Africa. ..
