Margin management and improved efficiencies boost Nampak’s earnings
Group has made progress in reducing its debt levels with asset disposals
23 May 2025 - 08:15
Nampak has delivered higher earnings at the halfway stage, as the group focused on margin management, cost containment and efficiency improvements.
The packaging group, valued at R3.6bn on the JSE, reported a 5% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations to 5,683.5c for the six months to end-March...
