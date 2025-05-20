Stefanutti shares jump after returning to the black
Full-year heps from continuing operations are expected to jump to 124.48c-125.58c after a loss of 5.52c a year ago
20 May 2025 - 10:18
Shares in construction group Stefanutti Stocks Holdings soared more than 10% in early trade on Tuesday after the group advised that it expected to return to the black as it continued with its restructuring plans.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for continuing operations for the year ended March were expected to jump to 124.48c-125.58c after a loss of 5.52c a year ago, Stefanutti said. Heps from total operations were expected to be 103.1c-114.25c from a loss of 55.73c previously...
