Russian unit weighs on Barloworld’s earnings
The group expects its HEPS for the six months ended March to be up to 22.7% lower
15 May 2025 - 09:54
The continued decline in Vostochnaya Technica’s trading activities due to the effect of sanctions on Russia continues to weigh on Barloworld’s earnings.
Barloworld said on Thursday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended March were expected to be 18.9%-22.7% lower at 411.5c to 431.5c...
