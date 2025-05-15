Companies / Industrials

Iveco gives nod to spin-off plan for defence unit as it explores sale

The separation is expected to take place this year, the Italian truck and bus maker says

15 May 2025 - 17:52
by Giulio Piovaccari
Iveco posts a 42% contraction of adjusted operating profit. Picture: 123RF/RUSLAN IVANTSOV
Milan — Italian truck and bus maker Iveco Group said on Thursday it would press ahead with a plan to spin off its defence business while exploring interest from potential buyers for the unit.

The group, controlled by Exor, the investment company of Italy’s Agnelli family, said in February it was considering spinning off the unit, known as IDV, to simplify its structure and create greater flexibility for both businesses, adding it would provide an update in the following months.

The separation is expected to take place this year, the company said.

The group said it had received preliminary expressions of interest from potential strategic buyers for its defence business.

“The board has therefore mandated the management to continue the preparation for the spin-off, while exploring such preliminary interests,” it added.

Leonardo, with Germany’s Rheinmetall, has filed a nonbinding offer for IDV, the CEO of the Italian aerospace and defence company said last week without providing further details. According to a media report earlier this week Spanish defence company Indra also sent a nonbinding offer.

The announcement came as Iveco posted a 42% contraction of the adjusted operating profit of its industrial activities for the first quarter of the year, to €117m, due to lower truck demand in Europe.

The result was short of a €140m analyst consensus provided by the company.

Iveco also confirmed its preliminary forecasts for its full-year results, including one for adjusted EBIT from industrial activities of €850m-€900m, with CEO Olof Persson mentioning a “strong order book” for the company.

Reuters

