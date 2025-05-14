Companies / Industrials

Pay deal for CEO Musk under review by Tesla board

Committee to consider alternative ways to compensate Elon Musk for his past work if pay package isn’t reinstated

14 May 2025 - 17:37
by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Akash Sriram
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED
Bengaluru — Tesla’s board has formed a special committee to review CEO Elon Musk’s compensation, which could result in a new stock options package, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The two-member committee comprises Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm and independent board member Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, the newspaper reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours. Denholm and Wilson-Thompson also did not respond to requests for comment.

The committee will also consider alternative ways to compensate Musk for his past work if Tesla’s 2018 pay package isn’t reinstated through a court appeal, the FT said, adding that any new stock options would depend on the company meeting financial, operational and share price targets.

In 2024, a Delaware court voided Musk’s 2018 compensation package, valued at over $50bn, citing that the Tesla board’s approval process was flawed and unfair to shareholders.

Musk kicked off an appeal in March against the order, claiming a lower court judge made multiple legal errors in rescinding the record compensation.

Tesla is at a turning point as Musk, its largest shareholder with a 13% stake, shifts focus from a promised affordable EV platform to robotaxis and humanoid robots, positioning the company more as an AI and robotics firm than a car maker.

Last month, the EV maker said the board had formed a special committee to consider some compensation matters involving Musk, without disclosing any details.

Tesla had also said it would file its annual proxy statement later than expected, as the board had not decided on a date for the annual shareholder meeting.

It typically submits its filing several weeks ahead of its annual meeting.

Earlier this month, Denholm denied a Wall Street Journal report that said board members had reached out to several executive search firms to find a replacement for Musk.

Reuters

Tesla’s refresh of best-selling Model Y SUV off to a slow start

Attractive financing deals soon after rollout show weak demand, as do shorter wait times for Tesla customers
1 day ago

International company news in brief: Tesla’s India board chair steps down after nine years

With no immediate successor named for Prashanth Menon, Tesla’s China teams will oversee India operations
6 days ago

Tesla’s China-made EV sales fall 6% annually in April

Tesla’s sales plunged across Europe in April due to CEO Elon Musk’s embrace of far-right political causes
1 week ago

Tesla’s UK sales lowest in two years

Elon Musk’s closeness to Donald Trump and his embrace of far-right politics in Europe have led to protests against him
1 week ago

SpaceX gets FAA green light to ramp up launches from Texas

Increasing Texas Starship launches from five to 25 ‘would not have a major impact on the surrounding environment’
1 week ago
